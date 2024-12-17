Regional Military Museum unveils locally-painted portrait honoring founder C.J. Christ

The Regional Military Museum recently unveiled a special portrait honoring founder Charles “C.J.” Christ during their annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Open House.

Mr. C.J Christ, a former Air Force pilot and Korean War Veteran, has played a pivotal role in preserving the history of World War II in southern Louisiana. Christ founded the Regional Military Museum in 2006, which features artifacts from the Civil War to the modern-day. Now, the local museum presented a portrait of Mr. Christ by local artist Hans Geist and commissioned by the Houma Citizen Club, in honor of his dedication to local history.

The Regional Military Museum hosted a special ceremony during their Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on December 7, 2024, where Mr. Christ saw his portrait for the first time surrounded by friends and family.

“We are so happy to honor our founder C.J. Christ in this way,” said Linda Theriot with the Regional Military Museum. “He deserves every bit of recognition, not only because he had a dream to open this museum, but because of his dedication to our country during his time in the Air Force. He is a truly brave, incredible person.”

Alongside the portrait, Board Members of the Museum also dedicated a Jeep hand-painted by volunteers to represent the Air Force for Mr. Christ. This special dedication can be seen at the Regional Military Museum, located at 1154 Barrow Street in Houma.

Located near historic downtown Houma, the Regional Military Museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to preserving the memory of those who served. While displaying artifacts from the Civil War to the modern day, the museum also focuses on local history, highlighting the role that the region played in our nation’s past conflicts. For more information, please visit their Facebook page.