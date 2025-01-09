Register your cooking team for the Annual Cast Iron Cook Off

Register your cooking team today to be apart of Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff’s biggest and best festival yet! The popular cookoff – known for its incredible variety of dishes – will return Saturday, March 15 in Downtown Houma. Registration for cooking teams is now open!

Due to limited space, teams are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Guidelines and registration forms can be found at www.houmarotary.org/castiron. At our cookoff, teams can cook any type of food they wish, so long as all of the food is cooked in cookware made of cast iron. In the past, entries have included Cajun pork nachos, baby back ribs, fish tacos, crawfish etouffee, duck and oyster gumbo, ribeye rangoons, corn maque choux, roast beef sliders, pineapple upside down cake, and much more.

Teams can take advantage of early bird pricing for registration fee of only $100. Prizes, trophies, and bragging rights will be awarded to first and second place in the categories of Meat/Game, Seafood, Desserts, and Lagniappe. An overall People’s Choice winner is also awarded.

All proceeds benefit the many service projects of the Rotary Club of Houma in Terrebonne Parish and a local community beneficiary. This year, the cookoff will dedicate a large portion of proceeds to provide food and hygiene products to more than 2,000 local students in need through the Bayou Youth Equity Foundation: Mom’s Pantry program.

Note: Payment for teams will only be accepted by check mailed to address on registration form (PO Box 811 Houma, LA 70361.) The registration form can only be found on our official website www.houmarotary.org/castiron. Do not fall for scammers on social media who comment or direct message otherwise.