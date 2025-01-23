Registration is now open for the 2025 Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild Student Show

Calling all local artists! The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild is now inviting students to enter their artwork to be featured in the 2025 Student Art Show.

Registration for the Art Show is free and open to public, private, and home schooled students grades 1-12 in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. The Student Art Show will run from February 7-15, 2025, Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM and those wishing to participate should have their work ready for in-person instillation on February 5, 2025 from 12:00-7:00 PM.

If you wish to apply to the Art Show, please contact your school or come by the Guild at 630 Belanger Street in Houma. A parent or teacher must present the student’s artwork at the Guild with a labeled ID attached by the date listed above.

The rules of the Student Art Show are as follows:

For questions or to request more information, please visit the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild on Facebook or call (985) 851-2198.