Registration opens for highly-anticipated BayouSTEM Summer Camps

BayouSTEM, in partnership with Fletcher Technical Community College, has officially opened registration for their highly-anticipated Summer Camps.

Students grades 1-12 can pick from a variety of different camps over the summer months, with each one focusing on a unique topic. Camp times and dates are Monday-Friday, 8:00-11:45 AM. Aftercare is also available from 12:00 PM-4:30 PM. Price is $150 per camp.

More camps in Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Assumption Parishes are expected to be announced soon. Deadline for registration is April 27, 2025. The Summer Camps are as follows:

Girls In STEM: June 2-6, 2025 (1st-8th grade)

June 2-6, 2025 (1st-8th grade) Engineering Camp: June 9-13, 2025 (1st-12th grade)

June 9-13, 2025 (1st-12th grade) Robotics and Coding Camp: June 23-27, 2025 (1st-8th grade)

June 23-27, 2025 (1st-8th grade) NASA AstroCamp: July 7-11, 2025 (1st-8th grade)

July 7-11, 2025 (1st-8th grade) Energy Venture Camp: July 14-18, 2025 (9th-12th grade)

Ready to register? Click here to sign up today. For more information about Summer STEM Camps as it becomes available, please visit BayouSTEM on Facebook.