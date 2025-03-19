Registration opens for highly-anticipated BayouSTEM Summer Camps

Legendary Cajun film director and storyteller Glen Pitre to speak at March Bayou Culture CollaborativeMarch 19, 2025
BayouSTEM, in partnership with Fletcher Technical Community College, has officially opened registration for their highly-anticipated Summer Camps.
Students grades 1-12 can pick from a variety of different camps over the summer months, with each one focusing on a unique topic. Camp times and dates are Monday-Friday, 8:00-11:45 AM. Aftercare is also available from 12:00 PM-4:30 PM. Price is $150 per camp.
More camps in Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Assumption Parishes are expected to be announced soon. Deadline for registration is April 27, 2025. The Summer Camps are as follows:
- Girls In STEM: June 2-6, 2025 (1st-8th grade)
- Engineering Camp: June 9-13, 2025 (1st-12th grade)
- Robotics and Coding Camp: June 23-27, 2025 (1st-8th grade)
- NASA AstroCamp: July 7-11, 2025 (1st-8th grade)
- Energy Venture Camp: July 14-18, 2025 (9th-12th grade)
Ready to register? Click here to sign up today. For more information about Summer STEM Camps as it becomes available, please visit BayouSTEM on Facebook.