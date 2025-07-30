Reminder: Clear backpacks required in all Terrebonne Parish Schools, beginning this school year

As the new school year approaches, students are parents are reminded of an important school dress code policy update for Terrebonne Parish Public Schools.

On May 6, 2025 in a 7-2 vote, the Terrebonne Parish School Board passed an updated school dress code policy for the 2025-2026 school year requiring all students to carry clear or mesh backpacks when attending school. Cloth or non-transparent bags will no longer be permitted.

Students may still carry non-transparent lunch bags, as long as they do not exceed 9″x6″x5″. Non-transparent purses, wallets, or toiletry bags cannot exceed 5.5″x7.5″. Extracurricular bags do not need to be transparent, but must be stored in the appropriate location at the start of the school day.

“The main purpose of this new dress code regulation is security. We are hoping it will provide an extra layer of safety for everyone involved,” said School Boars President Dane Voisin. “Despite some doubts, all of us on the Board hope it does what it is intended to do and keeps our students, staff, and employees safe.”

The new dress code regulation will become effective at the start of the 2025-2026 school year. The following guidelines were provided:

Clear tinted colors permitted

No designs, prints, or logos

Leather cornerstones/straps permitted

For the complete Terrebonne Parish School District Dress Code, please click here. For more information, please visit the school district on Facebook.