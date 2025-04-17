Reps. Higgins, Carter introduce bipartisan legislation to combat contaminated seafood imports

Congressmen Clay Higgins (R-LA) and Troy Carter (D-LA) have introduced the Destruction of Hazardous Imports Act, which grants the Food and Drug Administration authority to destroy imported products that pose a significant public health concern.

This legislation would ensure that contaminated seafood imports don’t reach American consumers and cause harm. The bill grants the FDA additional authority to destroy food products that don’t pass initial inspection, which prevents importers from port shopping their products.

The FDA protects public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of food, medicine, and medical devices. Under current rules, the FDA has the jurisdiction to destroy any imported medical devices and medications that pose a health risk to the public. However, this authority does not extend to imported food products that fail to meet U.S. health and safety standards. Foreign entities routinely violate FDA standards by contaminating seafood imports with harmful chemicals that pose a significant health risk.

“Billions of pounds of uninspected seafood continue to enter our country, causing major health concerns,” said Congressman Higgins. “We must prioritize the health and safety of the American people by holding foreign shipments to the same high standards that our U.S. producers face. In my opinion, foreign products don’t even come close to the quality of Louisiana seafood. This legislation provides the FDA with the authority to destroy illegal seafood imports and ensures that contaminated products don’t reach American markets.”

“This legislation will protect Louisiana’s health and support our seafood economy. By granting the FDA the necessary authority to destroy food products that fail to meet our strict health and safety standards, we are closing a dangerous loophole that has allowed contaminated seafood to enter our markets. This bill protects consumers from potential health risks and upholds the integrity of our food supply chain, while supporting Louisiana fishermen and seafood processors,” said Congressman Carter.

“Imported shrimp and seafood products that are potentially dangerous for consumers need to be destroyed,” said John Williams, executive director of the Southern Shrimp Alliance. “Giving these products back to the foreign shipper does little to incentivize them to address safety problems before shipping products to this country. We thank Representatives Higgins and Carter for leading a bipartisan effort to eliminate a ridiculous limitation on the FDA’s authority and improve the safety of this country’s food supply.”

