Restore Grand Isle reaches $200K milestone in effort to save Historic Oleander Hotel

Restore Grand Isle, with the support of the Town of Grand Isle, is excited to announce they have reached an important halfway mark in their mission to save the historic Oleander Hotel on the island.

With the mission of promoting history and tourism to the local beach town, Restore Grand Isle is working to acquire and restore the Oleander Hotel to use as a visitor’s center, museum, art collective, coffee shop, and hotel for everyone to enjoy. As stated on their Facebook page, “[The Oleander Hotel] will serve as a centerpiece of the island and help Grand Isle to continue to recover and rebuild following Hurricane Ida. Construction on the Oleander Hotel began in 1928 and was completed in 1931, the same year automobiles first accessed the island bringing electricity, radios, and telephones. The building is an important part of our history that needs to be saved.”

Photos provided.

Ronnie Sampey, the President of the Grand Isle Garden Club and the Founder and President of Restore Grand Isle, began spearheading the project to save the Oleander Hotel as the start of a much bigger goal. “There are over 17 buildings on Grand Isle that are over 100 years old,” explained Sampey. “Our ultimate goal is to take the hotel, along with the 16 other historic buildings on the island, and create an official historical district on Grand Isle. Right now we don’t have any kind of official tourism office in Grand Isle, and we want to create something that visitors can enjoy that showcases the incredible history of the island.”

Now, with the help of community donations, the project to restore the Oleander Hotel has officially raised $200,000– halfway to their final goal of $400,000.

“It’s so exciting to see this progress in our fundraising. It takes time, but we are hoping to have the rest of the funds collected by July of this year,” said Sampey. “It’s a really big undertaking so we have to be patient, but it’s been so rewarding to see how much the community cares and is actively helping to save our history.”

Photo provided.

Sampey explained his personal connection to Grand Isle, and his passion for preserving the history of the island. “My grandmother built a house on Grand Isle in 1938, which was damaged in Hurricane Flossy in 1956,” said Sampey. “I have been coming to visit Grand Isle with my family since I was an infant, and have been a resident for 21 years. I have been a part of this community for my whole life and I know how much history there is here to protect– for example, there is a home here that is still standing built in 1863, with all its original furniture. It is so important to preserve and showcase these incredible structures.”

Sampey explained that Restore Grand Isle is looking for donations from anyone wishing to help, big or small. Those interested may donate here. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for this project, please contact Sampey directly at (985) 226-3766.

For more information about the project to save the Oleander Hotel, please visit Restore Grand Isle’s Facebook or contact Sampey above. Don’t miss this opportunity to help preserve Grand Isle’s rich history!