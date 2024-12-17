Restore Grand Isle receives anonymous $100,000 donation to help save Historic Oleander Hotel

Restore Grand Isle is thrilled to announce that a generous $100,000 donation has been made toward the purchase of the historic Oleander Hotel.

This remarkable contribution, made by an anonymous donor, comes at a pivotal time and brings organizers closer to achieving our goal of preserving this iconic piece of Grand Isle’s history. With this donation, fundraisers are nearing the halfway mark of our $400,000 fundraising goal to purchase the Oleander Hotel.

“This is truly exciting news as we look to make this project a reality. The restoration of this building is going to be a cornerstone of the town’s recovery and revitalization,” said Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle. “We want to thank this anonymous donor and hope others come forward to make this project a reality.”

The Oleander Hotel, built between 1928 and 1931, plays an important role in Grand Isle’s history. Completed the same year automobiles first reached the island, the Oleander became a symbol of modern progress, bringing electricity, radios, and telephones to the area. This historic building is a link to the past that must be preserved for future generations.

Restore Grand Isle, with the support of the town, is working tirelessly to purchase and restore the Oleander Hotel, transforming it into a visitor and cultural center. This restored landmark will serve as a centerpiece for the community and provide a much-needed boost to Grand Isle’s economy and historic district as the island continues to rebuild from Hurricane Ida.

The multi-faceted vision for the Oleander Hotel is as follows:

Preservation: The historic Oleander Hotel will be restored to its former glory.

Purpose: The building will house a visitor and community center with permanent exhibits, meeting spaces, and artist programs.

Click here to learn more, donate, and help spread the word. Every contribution, big or small, brings us closer to saving this essential piece of Louisiana’s coastal heritage.