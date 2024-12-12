Restore or Retreat completes challenging planting of 12,000 mangroves in Port Fourchon

Restore or Retreat is excited to announce the successful planting of the Port Fourchon Terraces and Living Shoreline project. Volunteers recently came together in adverse weather conditions to plant 12,000 locally-grown Black Mangroves on the south side of LA Hwy 1, helping to protect our coast.

This location was chosen due to the heavy amount of erosion and land loss in the immediate area, encompassing approximately 87,000 linear feet of dirt work with multiple benefits to the ecosystem. The primary goal was to provide sediment retention and erosion control for the terraces, which in turn provides for storm surge attenuation. Benefits from this project will serve to protect the local infrastructure, as well as create habitats for migratory waterfowl, fisheries, and marine species which live in the estuary.

“Community-based ecological restoration projects like this create the greatest impact. Hands-on work not only restores ecosystems, but also demonstrates the critical role of mangroves,” said MANG Founder Keith Rossin. “By protecting and restoring these habitats, we strengthen coastal resilience against storms while ensuring a sustainable future for communities and marine life alike.”

Volunteer boat captains and donor-assisted boats, as well as dedication volunteers and team members, helped to make the project a success. This multi-day event took place in less than ideal conditions as a cold front moved through south Louisiana, driving temperatures into the 40’s and wind chills into the 30’s. This cold weather, combined with very low tides, made for challenging conditions for the team of volunteers– nevertheless, participants persisted to make the planting a success.

This project was funded and constructed by Ducks Unlimited, benefiting the wetlands near Port Fourchon. Restore or Retreat, with a donation from Woodside Energy of Australia, was able to provide the vegetative support for the terraces. Further assistance from ConocoPhillips, Wisner Land Trust, and Florida-based MANG Gear founder Keith Rossin made this extensive project possible.

“Ducks Unlimited is proud to partner with Restore or Retreat to be able to plant the Port Fourchon Terraces and Living Shoreline Project with Black Mangroves,” said Amanda Voisin, Ducks Unlimited Coastal Restoration Coordinator. “Restore or Retreat is experienced in recruiting and organizing volunteers for this kind of event and we look forward to continuing this partnership during phase two of the effort.”

Local industry partners representing a diverse group of companies including SHELL Oil, LOOP, Danos, and GIS also joined on multiple days. Additionally, Restore of Retreat welcomed LSU Gulf Scholars and volunteer community members to come together and complete this restoration.

“I am honored for the opportunity to volunteer with Restore or Retreat to mitigate storm threats and coastal erosion in South Louisiana,” said James Autin with Shell. “This is my home, the place I grew up and where I choose to live, work, and raise my family. Projects like these will allow my family the same choices for generations to come.”

Restore or Retreat Executive Director Dr. Joseph Orgeron and Project Coordinator Polly Glover wish to thank all the community partners and volunteers for their help in making this project a success.

“While we cannot individually thank each one of you who helped make this project a success, we want you all to know that if you contributed to this planting with your time, skills, knowledge, or efforts, we greatly thank you,” said Glover.

Phase two of the planting, which will include 6,000 mangroves, will begin in early 2025, with exact dates to be determined. Please be sure to Restore or Retreat on Facebook and visit www.restoreorretreat.org. If your company would like to bring a team or organization to plant, please reach out to Project Coordinator Polly Glover at polly.glover@nicholls.edu.

Once again, thank you all for this herculean effort to restore and protect our coast for future generations!