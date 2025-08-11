Restore or Retreat seeks volunteers for oyster shell bagging event in Golden Meadow

Restore or Retreat is excited to invite volunteers to a recycled oyster shell bagging event this August in lower Golden Meadow.

Volunteers are needed to bag oyster shells for a future deployment in our wetlands, which will become the foundation for a living reef. Eventually, these shells will have live oysters placed on them, supporting the continued growth of the new reef.

“What we anticipate happening is enhancing and supporting fisheries biodiversity,” said Restore or Retreat. “The overall goal is multifaceted and will also work to address erosion control and sediment retention for the adjacent terraces. Rebuilding wetlands in an area that is suffering substantial land loss. ”

Photos provided by Restore or Retreat.

Taking place on Saturday, August 23, 2025 from 9:00 AM-1:00 PM at LaBelle Oyster Dock, this event will be a fun way to celebrate the recent successful coastal protection and resilience efforts by giving back to our wetlands.

Participants must be 18 years or older. All supplies needed for the event, including lunch and water, will be provided. Please register at www.RestoreOrRetreat.org. Once registered you will receive a more detailed letter with what to expect in the field a couple of days prior to the event.

If you are in need of more specific information please reach Project Coordinator Polly Glover at Polly.Glover@Nicholls.edu.