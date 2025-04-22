Restore or Retreat wins National 2025 EcoGuardian Earth Day Award for coastal conservation efforts

Lafourche Parish’s own Restore or Retreat was recently named one of the national recipients of the 2025 EcoGuardian Award, recognizing their significant work guarding our coast in honor of Earth Day.

The award is presented by Texas-based company RES (Resource Environmental Solutions), the the largest environmental mitigation company in the U.S. and a leader in water resource solutions using nature-based approaches. RES invests in a repeatable model for cost-effective, trusted ecological restoration, putting an enormous amount of land under permanent conservation.

“Now in its second year, the EcoGuardian Awards program was created in honor of Earth Day to celebrate our passion for environmental causes,” reads a statement from RES. “The program recognizes the nonprofits our team members support through hands-on volunteer service and highlights the meaningful impact these organizations have on our land, water, wildlife, and communities through restoration, education, advocacy, and stewardship.”

RES employees were invited to nominate the organizations where they volunteer their time and talents. The response was incredible. A total of 43 national organizations were nominated, showcasing the strong commitment across our team to environmental and community causes.

Award recipients were selected regionally, each receiving a grant to support their mission. From that group, RES leadership selected both Backcountry Hunters & Anglers and Restore or Retreat in Lafourche Parish to receive an additional donation in recognition of their outstanding work.

Photos provided by Restore or Retreat.

Restore or Retreat has planted over 30,000 native plants in Louisiana’s coastal wetlands in just the past three years, thanks to the organization’s hands-on approach to vegetative plantings in the Barataria/Terrebonne basins. Nominated by Nursery Manager II Aaron Pierce, his deep history with the organization and its staff underscores a shared mission to protect coastal heritage and engage volunteers.

“The organization is celebrating 25 years of coastal advocacy this year, and they have a proven record of successful implementation of both policy and restoration efforts for our coast,” says Aaron. “RoR’s leaders, Dr. Joe Orgeron and Polly Glover, are both EcoGuardians with their shared and mutual desire to see the wetlands of Coastal Louisiana preserved for future generations.”

“Restore or Retreat has spent 25 years working to protect our coast, community, and culture. Today, on Earth Day, we are honored to have been awarded this recognition,” said Polly Glover with Restore or Retreat. “Knowing RES supports our efforts to restore our coast for future generations is greatly appreciated.”

The other award recipients were as follows:

“This program reflects what Earth Day is all about. Taking action, building community, and creating lasting impact,” continues RES. “Together, we celebrate these EcoGuardians who are making a difference not just on Earth Day, but every day of the year.”

Congratulations to Restore or Retreat for this honor! For more information about RES, please visit their website. For more information about Restore or Retreat, please visit their Facebook page.