Reward raised to $50,000 per inmate as New Orleans manhunt enters 13th day

As two inmates from the May 16th New Orleans prison breakout remain at large, FBI New Orleans and their local partners have increased the reward money to encourage those with information to come forward.

As of May 29, 2025, Crimestoppers GNO and the FBI have both increased the reward offered to $20,000, while the ATF has increased its reward to $10,000– creating a total reward of $50,000 per fugitive if your tip leads to their arrest.

“Today marks day 13 in our search for these escapees, and we want you to know that we will find them,” said Jonathan Tapp, special agent in charge of FBI New Orleans. “The FBI has utilized every resource at our disposal to locate and apprehend these last two fugitives. What we need from you, the public, is to continue to give us leads.”

Of the ten original escaped inmates, who broke out from the Orleans Prison on May 16, 2025, only two remain on the run. The apprehended escapees are now Kendell Myles, Dkenan Dennis, Gary C. Price, Robert Moody, Corey Boyd, Jermaine Donald, Leo Tate, and Lenton Vanburen. Derrick Groves and Atoine T. Massey are still at large.

“Over 200 Law Enforcement officers remain dedicated to the efforts of locating the fugitives, working around the clock,” said the Louisiana State Police. “Please continue to provide any possible information that may lead to the apprehension of these fugitives.”

Citizens are encouraged to call the following numbers if they have spotted one of the two remaining fugitives:

LSP Fusion Center: 225-925-4192

Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans: 504-822-1111

FBI New Orleans: 1-800-CALL-FBI

Emergency/immediate danger: 911

if you have any information. For recent updates, please visit the Louisiana State Police on Facebook.