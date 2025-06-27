Rougarou Festival announces official date for highly-anticipated 2025 event

Houma’s Rougarou Festival has announced the official date for their highly-anticipated 2025 event.

“The Rougarou Fest is a free, family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana,” reads the official website.

The festival, which takes place every October, showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and much more. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.

2025’s Rougarou Festival will take place on October 17-19, 2025 at 86 Valhi Boulevard.

Photos by Nicole Davis.

The Rougarou Fest has been recognized locally and nationally for their exceptional event. The local festival was ranked as one of the Top 10 Costume Parties in the United States by USA Today in 2014, one of the Top 20 Events out of 11 states in the month of October by the Southeast Tourism Society in 2015 and 2019, Best New Event in the state of Louisiana by the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals in 2015, and Festival of the Year by the Louisiana Travel Association in 2020 and 2023.

Most recently, the Rougarou Festival was honored as the prestigious 2024 Festival of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals.

“In the past, we have received a few smaller awards from Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals, but this is the first time we were honored as Festival of the Year,” said Jonathan Foret, organizer of the Rougarou Fest. “We have over 450 volunteers and members of the leadership team who work so hard to put this festival on for the community, and it felt great to see that commitment honored like this.”

For more information about the 2025 Rougarou Festival as it becomes available, please stay tuned to their Facebook page. For information on maps, lodging, rules and regulations, and registration for vendors, please visit their website.