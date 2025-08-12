Rougarou Festival honors cultural and coastal champions as 2025 Awards Ceremony Winners

Houma’s beloved Rougarou Festival is proud to announce the three winners of their annual awards, recognizing those working to preserve our land and culture.

On Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 2:00 PM, the Rougarou Festival will honor the winners on their Woodside Energy Stage.

Tradition Bearer Award – Geraldine Robertson

Louisiana Folklife Month recognizes the rich diversity of Louisiana’s living traditions and showcases an array of tradition bearers across the state. A Louisiana Folklife Month Event honoring Tradition Bearer Geraldine Robertson for her work preserving the exquisite craftsmanship of split oak basket weaving will be held at the Rougarou Fest on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 2:00 PM on the Woodside Energy Main Stage.

Geraldine Robertson is a master artisan and cultural steward known for her exquisite craftsmanship in split oak basket weaving. Drawing on generations of traditional techniques passed down through her family, Geraldine transforms locally harvested white oak into functional and artful baskets that honor the legacy of this folk tradition. A native of Washington, Louisiana, Geraldine began weaving at a young age under the guidance of her father, who instilled in her both the technical skill and the deep cultural significance of the craft.

Over the years, she has refined her process—from selecting and splitting oak by hand to weaving intricate patterns that are both durable and beautiful. Her work has been exhibited in Europe and the United States at regional craft fairs, museums, and heritage festivals, and she is frequently invited to teach workshops and demonstrations that preserve and promote traditional basketry. Geraldine’s baskets are celebrated for their authenticity, utility, and the rich stories they carry from the forest to the home. A passionate advocate for heritage crafts, Geraldine continues to mentor weavers and collaborate with folklife programs to ensure that the art of split oak basketry endures for generations to come.

Woodard Award – Dr. Joseph Orgeron

The Woodard Award recognizes an individual for his or her work to preserve, protect, restore, and educate on coastal Louisiana. John and Juana Woodard were instrumental in establishing the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center; therefore, this award is given in their honor.

This year’s recipient is Dr. Joseph Orgeron. Dr. Orgeron is the Executive Director of Restore or Retreat (ROR), a non-profit coastal advocacy group created by coastal Louisiana residents and stakeholders who recognize that the Barataria and Terrebonne basins are the two most rapidly eroding estuaries on earth, and that this erosion represents an economic and ecological crisis. Dr. Orgeron was raised on the bayous of south Louisiana and graduated from South Lafourche High School. In July 2020, he was elected as Louisiana State Representative for District 54 representing the people and maritime industries along Bayou Lafourche from Hwy-90 down to Port Fourchon & Grand Isle.

Dr. Orgeron serves on the House Natural Resources committee and on BOEM’s Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force that focuses on opening the gulf to offshore wind leases. Lastly & most importantly, after serving for 15 years on the Restore or Retreat Board of Directors and legislatively advocating for coastal restoration and resiliency project, Dr. Orgeron was appointed the Executive Director position at Restore or Retreat. This award will be presented at the Rougarou Fest on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 2:00 PM on the Woodside Energy Main Stage.

Coastal Champion Award – Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana

The Coastal Champion Award recognizes a business or nonprofit organization for its efforts to protect and preserve coastal Louisiana. This year’s recipient is Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL). CRCL advocates for policies at the local, state and federal levels, and connects with communities to help them adapt to a changing world. In partnership with more than 40 restaurants and a legion of volunteers, they collect, cure and bag oyster shells before using them to build oyster reefs, including two at Pointe-au-Chien and one at Leeville (and one to be installed this fall at Cocodrie).

CRCL also produces the State of the Coast conference, an interdisciplinary forum to exchange timely and relevant information on the dynamic conditions of coastal communities, environment and economy. They developed the Future Coastal Leaders program to prepare the next generation to confront our coastal challenges, the Coastal Leadership Institute to help career professionals become more engaged and the Native Plants Program to work with volunteers to plant more than 1 million trees and grasses across Louisiana’s coast, including at multiple locations in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. This award will be presented at the Rougarou Fest on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 2:00 PM on the Woodside Energy Main Stage.

Volunteer of the Year Award – To be announced

The Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes years of outstanding service to the Rougarou Fest and South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center. This award recipient is selected by a committee of secret judges and revealed on the Sunday of the festival.

Previous award winners include Gloria Foret 2017, Deb Cologne 2018, Kristy Hebert Graham 2019, Wayne Simoneaux 2022, Maggie Kibodeaux 2023, and Alvin and Judy Luke 2024. This award will be presented at the Rougarou Fest on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 2PM on the Woodside Energy Music Stage.

The Rougarou Fest is a free, family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. The festival, which takes place every October, showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and much more. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast. For more information, please visit their website.

Written for publication by the Rougarou Festival.