Rougarou Festival unveils 2025 Live Music Lineup

The award-winning Rougarou Festival has announced the entertainment lineup for their 2025 festival.

“The Rougarou Fest is a free, family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana,” reads the official website.

The festival, which takes place every October, showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and much more. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.

Photos provided by the Rougarou Festival.

The 2025 entertainment lineup for the Rougarou Fest is as follows:

Woodside Energy Stage

Friday, October 17, 2025

6:00 PM – Caleb Lapeyrouse & The Drivers

8:00 PM – Howling Contest

8:00 PM – MJ Dardar Music

Saturday, October 18, 2025

12:00 PM – The NOLA Treblemakers

2:00 PM – Casie & Jonny’s Music

4:00 PM – Marty Peters and the Party Meters

6:00 PM – Supercharger

8:00 PM – Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous

Sunday, October 19, 2025

12:00 PM – Cajun Music Preservation Society

2:00 PM – Rougarou Awards

3:00 PM – Brittany Pool & The RugaRouxs

Tailing Community Stage

Friday, October 17, 2025

6:00 PM – Houma-Terrebonne Community Band

7:00 PM – “Beetlejuice” Outdoor Movie

Saturday, October 18, 2025

12:00 PM – Emma Lodrigue

2:00 PM – Vik and Brian Avet Music

3:00 PM – Cajun Critter Pardoning

4:00 PM – Costume Contest

6:00 PM – Back Roots

8:00 PM – Daytton Turner Live

Sunday, October 19, 2025

12:00 PM – Brushworks Art & Music Academy Student Band

1:00 PM – Harley Talbot Music

3:00 PM – Cournoyer Center for Music Performance

The Rougarou Fest has been recognized locally and nationally for their exceptional event. The local festival was ranked as one of the Top 10 Costume Parties in the United States by USA Today in 2014, one of the Top 20 Events out of 11 states in the month of October by the Southeast Tourism Society in 2015 and 2019, Best New Event in the state of Louisiana by the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals in 2015, and Festival of the Year by the Louisiana Travel Association in 2020 and 2023. Most recently, the Rougarou Festival was honored as the prestigious 2024 Festival of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals.

For more information about the 2025 Rougarou Festival as it becomes available, please stay tuned to their Facebook page. For information on maps, lodging, rules and regulations, and registration for vendors, please visit their website.