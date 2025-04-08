Rougarou Festival voted #2 in Top 10 Cultural Events in the United States for second year running

Terrebonne Parish’s very own Rougarou Fest was voted #2 in USA TODAY’s Top 10 Best Cultural Events in the United States for the second year in a row.

For the past several weeks, festival-goers across the country voted for their favorite cultural event that the country has to offer– with the Bayou represented in the #2 spot. The Rougarou Festival was also voted #2 in 2024.

“Cultural festivals celebrate the rich heritages that have shaped the United States, whether through music, visual art, dance, competitions, or sumptuous culinary delights. These vibrant events bridge generations and broaden horizons, and every one of them delivers something special,” reads the article from USA TODAY. “To honor the country’s most remarkable cultural festivals, USA TODAY 10 Best teamed up with a panel of experts to create a list of exceptional nominees. Then, readers voted for their top picks to crown the winners. Here are the 10 best cultural festivals across the United States.”

The Rougarou Fest, as described on the official website, is a “family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. It showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and so much more. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.”

The Rougarou Fest beat our many other famous festivals for a spot in the top three, including the The World Championship Outhouse Races in Nevada, the Celtic Music and Heritage Festival in Florida, the Pacific and Asia Cultural Festival in Hawaii, and more.

The next annual Rougarou Festival will take place on October 17, 18, and 19, 2025 in Houma. Stay tuned for more information via their Facebook and website.