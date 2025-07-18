Rouses CEO catches winning 746 lbs blue marlin at 2025 Blue Marlin Grand Championship in Alabama

Donny Rouse, owner and CEO of Rouses Market, recently caught the winning blue marlin at the Blue Marlin Grand Championships in Orange Beach, Alabama.

As part of the “Grocery Isle” team, Donny Rouse beat out 66 other teams for First Prize, with a blue marlin clocking in at 746.2 lbs and 124 inches.

Grocery Isle team members are David Breaud, Zack Fillinich, Jimmy Greene, Wilks Hammock, Tanner Kesse, Britton Martinolich, and Donny Rouse.

“We want to recognize all of the top finishers who brought their A-game and pushed the competition to elite levels throughout this incredible series,” saids the Blue Marlin Grand Championship. “Your skill, dedication, and sportsmanship exemplify what makes our Gulf fishing community so special.”

Alongside their big win in the Blue Marlin category, Grocery Isle also took home first place in the Heaviest Dolphin category, caught by team member Britton Martinolich.

Congratulations to the Grocery Isle team for this first place finishes! For more information about the Blue Marlin Grand Championship, please visit their website.