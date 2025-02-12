Roux For A Reason celebrates 2025 cook-off winners

LDWF Commission approves further amendments to 2025-26 Hunting Regulation NOIFebruary 12, 2025
Roux For A Reason, a local cook-off raising money to fight cancer, recently hosted their 2025 event with great success.
Roux For A Reason was founded nine years ago to support cancer patients in our community by making a difference in their treatment and recovery processes. Contributions from this event stay local, providing crucial support at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Following the recent 2025 event, Roux For A Reason has surpassed a total of $500,000 to help fight cancer.
“This marks the 9th event put on by Roux for a Reason, and our mission has remained steadfast since day one—dedicated to supporting cancer patients in our local community. This success is a direct result of the unwavering support from our community—our volunteers, sponsors, participants, and event guests are truly the backbone of this effort,” said Ben Floyd, President of Roux for a Reason. “Cancer has touched so many lives, and our community continues to come together to help those affected. The Board puts in tireless work to make it happen, but it wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support we receive. Thank you!”
All photos provided.
Roux for a Reason has already announced that next year’s event will take place on March 7, 2026, with plans to continue growing their important cause.
The winners of the 2025 Roux for a Reason Cook-Off are as follows:
People’s Choice
- 1st: Paul’s Insurance Agency
Chicken & Sausage
- 1st: Chad Daigle Contractors
- 2nd: Mockler, Team Bud Light
- 3rd: Morrison Terrebonne Hardware
Seafood
- 1st: Terrebonne Ford
- 2nd: Valvemax
- 3rd: TGMC – Pass Dat Gas
UnRouxly
- 1st: Synergy Bank
- 2nd: Bronco
- 3rd: Jessica Domangue, State Representative
For more information about Roux for a Reason, please visit their Facebook page.