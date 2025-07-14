RUNAWAY TEEN: Coden Cruz

Empowering First-Gen Students: Nicholls State to host informational event to ease college transition
July 14, 2025
Empowering First-Gen Students: Nicholls State to host informational event to ease college transition
July 14, 2025

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Coden Cruz of King George Drive in Thibodaux. He was last seen on July 12, 2025, between approximately 11 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

Cruz is described as 5’7″ tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing white basketball shorts and no shirt. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release

Related posts

Photo provided by Synergy Bank.

July 14, 2025

Support locals students with the 11th Annual Pack the Bus Fundraiser

Read more