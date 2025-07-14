RUNAWAY TEEN: Coden Cruz

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Coden Cruz of King George Drive in Thibodaux. He was last seen on July 12, 2025, between approximately 11 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

Cruz is described as 5’7″ tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing white basketball shorts and no shirt. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.