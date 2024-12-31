RUNAWAY TEEN: Jose Gutierrez

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Jose Gutierrez of Galliano. He was last seen leaving his residence on foot at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, December 30.

Gutierrez is 4’4” tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a white cap. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.