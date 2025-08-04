RUNAWAY TEEN: Kenya Burns

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Kenya Burns of St. Phillip Street in Raceland.

She was last seen at her residence at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 2, 2025. She is described as 5’2” tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.