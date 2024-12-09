Runneth Over opens second permanent location in Houma

Runneth Over, the mobile coffee truck business bringing delicious and creative drinks to Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, is excited to announce they have officially opened their second permanent location this weekend.

Owned and founded by Houma resident Nikki Ingram, Runneth Over opened their first truck in late October of 2023 (and later a second one in January of 2024) offering a wide variety of creative drinks to coffee lovers across the parishes. The trucks were so successful that this past October, Ingram opened her first permanent café in Gray. Now, she is excited to expand into her second permanent location, a drive-thru.

“While we love being able to move around in the coffee trucks, but my husband is in the Coast Guard, so eventually we will have to leave Houma. The idea of the storefront is to have a more permanent presence in south Louisiana, so when we leave, Runneth Over doesn’t have to go with us,” explained Ingram in an earlier interview.

All photos provided by Runneth Over.

Runneth Over’s permanent drive-thru celebrated its grand opening this past Saturday. The storefront is located at 6871 West Park Avenue in Houma, and offers the same great coffee with even more flavor options, pastries, a drive-thru, a walk up window, and a small patio outside with furniture and fans. Ingram will also host community small groups and Bible studies at the new storefront for anyone who is interested.

The hours for the Runneth Over West Park Drive-Thru are currently Monday-Friday from 6:00 AM-3:00 PM, Saturday from 7:00 AM-3:00 PM, and Sunday from 7:00 AM-2:00 PM.

“I’m looking most forward to getting to see our regulars more frequently,” continued Ingram. “I think we will get to know people on an even more personal level having a new permanent location, which we are so excited about.”

Currently, Runneth Over is open 4-5 days a week across Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, moving locations everyday– the coffee truck can be found set up outside of different local businesses, boutiques, schools, churches, farmers/craft/holiday markets, local community events, sporting events, and more. Runneth Over also participates in multiple church events yearly for free, as part of their ministry to give back to the local area.

For their updated weekly schedule and drink menu, please visit their Facebook page. If you are interested in booking Runneth Over for your business or event, please contact Ingram at (334) 318-3788. Runneth Over Coffee can also be booked for private parties or events.