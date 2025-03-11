Salvation Army Family Store officially re-opens Houma location; Thibodaux location closes

As Thibodaux’s Salvation Army Family Store closes its doors, the Houma Salvation Army has officially celebrated its grand re-opening ceremony– with every dollar spent going to serve the local community.

After a delayed grand re-opening, originally planned for September of 2024, the Salvation Army is pleased to announce that the Houma location has officially re-opened as of yesterday, March 11, 2025. The Houma Salvation Army is located at 5539 West Main Street, and will be open Tuesday-Saturday, 9:30 AM-4:45 PM.

This news comes on the heels of a recent announcement that the Thibodaux location has closed its doors, which went into effect on February 27, 2025.

“We sincerely thank our Thibodaux community for your continued support over the years,” reads a statement from the Salvation Army of Houma, Thibodaux, and Morgan City. “Your donations and purchases help us serve those in need in our community. We look forward to serving you at our Houma store!”

The local division of the Salvation Army provides supportive services for adults, veterans, seniors, and youth to overcome poverty, disasters, substance abuse, and hunger by operating service centers and shelters that empower Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. For more information about services or how to help, please visit their website.