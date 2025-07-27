Second Chance donation drive aims to support local reentry programs

The Terrebonne Parish Library System is proud to partner with Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana and Fletcher Technical Community College for “Second Chance: Sight, Write, and Plan”, a community donation drive supporting reentry and educational programs for incarcerated individuals.

Now through October 1, 2025, the public is encouraged to drop off essential supplies at any Terrebonne Parish Library branch. Donations will benefit programs operated by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Requested Donation Items:

Men’s and Women’s Reading Glasses (Plastic frames, any magnification/strength)

Marble Composition Notebooks

Small Calendars/Planners

All donated items will directly support inmates working toward rehabilitation and reintegration through education and planning.

Drop-off Locations:

Terrebonne Parish Libraries (All Branches)

Goodwill Industries – Houma, LA

Fletcher Technical Community College – Schriever, LA

“This initiative is a great way for the community to contribute to meaningful second chances,” said a Terrebonne Parish Library spokesperson. “Providing tools for learning and planning empowers individuals to succeed both during incarceration and after release.”

For more information, contact swilmore@goodwillno.org or visit www.mytpl.org.