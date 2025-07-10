Second chances celebrated as over 30 graduates earn HiSET Diplomas in Lafourche Parish

This past June, 32 individuals celebrated receiving their HiSET (High School Equivalency Test) diploma yesterday during the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and Day Reporting Center Graduation Ceremony.

Family, friends, and supporters gathered to celebrate these men and women has they took a huge step in turning the page in their lives. This year’s class was the largest in the program’s history, with over 30 graduates. Class speakers talked about their motivations, citing desires to become better fathers, better mothers, and better citizens.

“Obtaining a HISET will open many doors for employment opportunities and is considered a crucial part of our Comprehensive Reentry Program in Lafourche,” said Captain Karla Beck. “Watching inmates graduate with their high school diploma is incredibly rewarding and deeply emotional. It’s a powerful reminder that transformation is possible, and it marks a major turning point in their journey toward rebuilding their lives.”

The HiSET (High School Equivalency Test) Program is an educational program offered inside the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex for incarcerated individuals and at the Lafourche Day Reporting Center for those recently released and in need of a high school diploma. Participants work daily with a certified teacher on the subjects of Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Reading and Writing.

Photos provided by LPSO.

Each June we celebrate the accomplishments of those individuals that achieved their diploma during the year. This year was their largest class with over 30 graduates, many graduating with Honors.

“Many of these individuals have faced significant barriers—poverty, trauma, addiction, and interrupted education. Seeing them walk across that stage represents not just academic achievement, but personal growth, resilience, and hope for a better future,” continued Captain Beck. “For our Reentry Team, it strengthens our belief in the work that we do and reminds us why Reentry programs are so important.”

Congratulations to those who celebrated their HiSET Graduation as they look towards their bright futures!