Second Harvest Food Bank Announces Free Summer Meals for Kids: See Terrebonne/Lafourche Locations Here

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana is participating in the 2025 Summer Food Service Program, where meals will be provided to all eligible children without charge.

Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Local Distribution

Terrebonne Parish Library Bayou Blue Branch – 198 Mazera Street, Houma. 6/2/2025 to 8/7/2025, Monday – Thursday. Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025. Afternoon Snack 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Terrebonne Parish Library North Branch – 4130 West Park Avenue, Gray. 6/2/2025 to 7/28/2025. Tuesday only. Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025. Morning Snack 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Terrebonne Library Bayou Dularge Branch – 837 Bayou Dularge Road, Houma. 6/2/2025 to 7/28/2025. Mondays. Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025. Morning Snack 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Raceland Library – 177 Recreation Drive, Raceland. 6/2/2025 to 8/7/2025. Monday – Thursday. Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025. Lunch 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Thibodaux Library Summer Feeding – 705 West 5th Street, Thibodaux. 6/2/2025 to 8/7/2025. Monday – Thursday. Closed on 6/19/2025, 7/4/2025. Lunch 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Terrebonne Parish Library South Regional – 4377 Bayouside Dr., Houma. 6/5/2025 to 7/31/2025. Thursdays. Closed on 6/19/2025. Afternoon Snack 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Concerned Citizens of Gibson – 6357 South Bayou Black Drive, Gibson. 6/3/2025 to 7/31/2025. Tuesday – Thursday. Closed on 6/19/2025. Morning Snack 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Lunch 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Terrebonne Parish Library Grand Caillou – 200 Badau Drive, Dulac. 6/2/2025 to 7/28/2025. Tuesday only. Morning Snack 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Terrebonne Library East Houma Branch – 778 Grand Caillou Road, Houma. 6/2/2025 to 7/28/2025. Thursday only. Morning Snack 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Terrebonne Parish Library Gibson Library – 6363 S Bayou Black Drive, Gibson. 6/2/2025 to 7/28/2025. Tuesday only. Morning Snack 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Terrebonne Library Main Branch Summer Feeding – 151 Library Drive, Houma. 6/2/2025 to 7/28/2025. Wednesday only. Morning Snack 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Afternoon Snack 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Second Harvest Food Bank leads the fight against hunger in South Louisiana by providing food access, advocacy, education, and disaster response. Second Harvest provides food and support to 500+ community partners and programs across 23 parishes. Our staff and volunteers distribute the equivalent of more than 38 million meals a year.

Through our food distribution programs, community kitchen meal service, nutrition education, and public benefits assistance, we are helping to create pathways out of poverty. Every year, Second Harvest secures millions of pounds of food that otherwise would have gone to waste. Our work helps ensure that these meals make it to the dinner tables of thousands of families struggling with hunger in South Louisiana.

To see a complete list of locations, please visit the Second Harvest Food Bank online.