See how each Council Member voted in last night’s tense Houma-Terrebonne Housing Authority decision

At last night’s Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting, Parish President Jason Bergeron faced intense backlash following the removal of several commissioners of the Houma-Terrebonne Housing Authority Board.

The removed commissioners were legally represented by attorney Tanner Magee during the public meeting. The Houma-Terrebonne Housing Authority alleged that these recent removals were designed to dismantle the board and remove Executive Director Nikita Gilton, who has been involved with the organization since 2013. Read the complete article here.

The final vote was 5-4. The breakdown of votes is as follows: (Yea: To overturn original removal and keep commissioners. Nay: To uphold original removal).

Kevin Champagne – Yea

John Amedee – Nay

Daniel Babin – Nay

Brien Pledger – Yea

Carl Harding – Yea

Kim Chauvin – Nay

Clyde Hamner – Nay

Clayton Voisin – Yea

Steve Trosclair – Yea

To watch last night’s council meeting in full, please click here.