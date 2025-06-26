See how each Council Member voted in last night’s tense Houma-Terrebonne Housing Authority decision

Over 1,200 young athletes arrive in Thibodaux for 29th Annual Manning Passing AcademyJune 26, 2025
At last night’s Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting, Parish President Jason Bergeron faced intense backlash following the removal of several commissioners of the Houma-Terrebonne Housing Authority Board.
The removed commissioners were legally represented by attorney Tanner Magee during the public meeting. The Houma-Terrebonne Housing Authority alleged that these recent removals were designed to dismantle the board and remove Executive Director Nikita Gilton, who has been involved with the organization since 2013. Read the complete article here.
The final vote was 5-4. The breakdown of votes is as follows: (Yea: To overturn original removal and keep commissioners. Nay: To uphold original removal).
Kevin Champagne – Yea
John Amedee – Nay
Daniel Babin – Nay
Brien Pledger – Yea
Carl Harding – Yea
Kim Chauvin – Nay
Clyde Hamner – Nay
Clayton Voisin – Yea
Steve Trosclair – Yea
To watch last night’s council meeting in full, please click here.