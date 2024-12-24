See the winning Oyster Ornaments from Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou’s 2024 Decorating Contest

MAY 2024 TOP STORY: 19th-Century Plantation in East Houma Officially Opens its Doors to VisitorsDecember 24, 2024
Louisiana’s Cajun’s Bayou has announced the three winners of their Annual 2024 Oyster Shell Ornament Competition.
“We want to thank everyone who participated in this year’s contest,” reads a Facebook post from Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou. “We were blown away by the creativity shown from our community in 2024!”
The three winning oyster shell ornaments were painted by Darren Gaubert, Hayden Huynh, and and Hunter Gisclair.
Congratulations to the winning oyster shell designers and to everyone who participated! For more information, please visit Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou on Facebook.