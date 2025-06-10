Senate sends balanced budget to House for concurrence

The Senate sent a balanced budget to the House of Representatives on June 9 for concurrence as the 2025 Regular Session quickly approaches adjournment at the end of this week. The collective package of budget bills provides funding for all state agencies as well as local infrastructure and capital outlay projects including $30M in high-dose tutoring for students as well as $199M for teacher stipends.

The Senate’s budget allocates approximately $1.2B from the Revenue Stabilization fund towards significant road projects across the state ($709M), economic development initiatives to support site investments ($275M), water sector improvements for local water systems ($75M) and several higher education priorities ($43M) including deferred maintenance ($25M).

“The Senate has done a solid job with this budget limiting government growth and prioritizing funding for infrastructure so our state can continue to advance in the future,” said Finance Chair Glen Womack. “President Henry has helped the chamber navigate negotiations responsibly so we can meet with our local leaders and find conservative and creative ways to bring our fiscal approach home. We have been hosting budget hearings since March ensuring all the agencies were able to present to the committee and we were able to receive input from the public. We’ve had many robust discussions.”

“The Senate didn’t prepare this budget by ourselves so we’re thankful for our partners, especially the House,” said Senate President J. Cameron Henry Jr. “Unity is what makes this process work for the people of Louisiana and unity allows us to take important steps that have the potential to increase the state’s coffers in the future. “What we’re doing today changes the overall budget climate in our state in terms of workforce investment, economic development advancement and infrastructure improvements. It sets the stage for a better tomorrow.”

The budget’s next step is back to the House of concurrence. The 2025 Regular Legislative Session must adjourn no later than Thursday, June 12 at 6 PM.