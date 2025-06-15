Separate fatal crashes under investigation in Lafourche Parish

Raceland– On June 13, 2025, around 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 182 and Louisiana Highway 307. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 65-year-old Stephen Armand of Grand Isle.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford F-150 was traveling west on LA Hwy 182 behind another vehicle as it approached the intersection with LA Hwy 307. At the same time, a Chrysler Voyager was stopped at a stop sign on LA Hwy 307, preparing to turn left onto LA Hwy 182. As the vehicle in front of the Ford slowed to turn right onto LA Hwy 307, the Ford attempted to pass it while in the intersection. During the pass, the Chrysler began its left turn onto LA Hwy 182 and was struck on the left side by the passing truck.

The driver of the Ford was not restrained at the time of the crash and was uninjured. The driver of the Chrysler and Armand, a passenger in the vehicle, were restrained and transported to a nearby hospital. Troop C was later notified that Armand had succumbed to his injuries. This crash remains under investigation.

Fourchon – On June 13, 2025, around 3:00 p.m., Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle injury crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 1 about 4 miles south of Louisiana Highway 3090 near Grand Isle. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 69-year-old David Glenn of Magnolia, Texas.

The preliminary investigation revealed Glenn was on the southbound shoulder of LA Hwy 1. At the same time, a Ford F-250 towing a boat trailer was traveling south. For reasons still under investigation, a wheel detached from the trailer’s axle, left the roadway, and struck Glenn.

Glenn sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where he died. This crash remains under investigation.