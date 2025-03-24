Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 24

At 10:24 AM, a severe thunderstorm was located over Des Allemands, or 12 miles south of Hahnville, moving east at 50 mph.

Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include… Mathews, Paradis, Des Allemands, Raceland, Houma, Bayou Gauche, Lockport, Boutte, Larose, and Luling.