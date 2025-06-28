Shape the next 30 years of Louisiana travel: LA DOTD is seeking community input on statewide survey

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is seeking citizen input to help shape the next 30 years of travel in our state.

The department is currently asking Louisiana residents to participate in a survey, with the goal to create a transportation network that works for everyone– from highways and public transit to pedestrian and bike paths.

“We want you to join the conversation,” said the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. “Your input today helps pave the way for safer, more efficient journeys tomorrow.”

The survey is currently open until June 30, 2025. To participate in the survey, please click here. For more information about the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, please visit their Facebook.