Sheriff Soignet announces recipient of Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship for 2025-2026 school year

Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that Aiden Portier of Terrebonne Parish has been named the recipient of an academic scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program for the 2025-2026 school year.

Portier is a Chauvin native and plans to attend LSU to pursue Music Education as a field of study.

The Sheriffs’ Scholarship is made possible by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program (LSHMP). Louisiana Sheriffs provide scholarships to graduating high school students from each parish where the Sheriff is an affiliate of the Program.

Qualities such as academic achievement, leadership, and character are considered in making selections of Sheriffs’ Scholarship recipients. The only limitations are that the applicants be permanent residents of Louisiana; scholarships to be utilized in higher education within the State; and students be enrolled as full-time, undergraduate students. Scholarships will be awarded in sixty-four parishes throughout the state.

In closing Sheriff Soignet said, “Academic awards by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program to Louisiana students demonstrate what the LSHMP is all about. This is one of our finest accomplishments. It invests in Louisiana’s future and gives something back to our community. This would not be possible without the kind and generous support of Terrebonne Parish’s Honorary Members.”