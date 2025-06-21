Sheriff Webre announces details on 2025 Property Tax Title Sale

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a tax title sale on July 16, 2025, at 8 A.M., and it will conclude at noon on July 17, 2025, or earlier if all properties are sold. By hosting the sale online, bidders who would not normally be able to attend the auction in person are still able to participate.

This sale is open to the general public. Online registration is available until noon on July 7, 2025, through our website at LPSO.net/TaxSale. A list of available properties will be available beginning on June 26, 2025. Bidders are encouraged to participate online from the comfort and privacy of their own computer.

A tax title sale is the sale of properties that have delinquent taxes due. The tax titles for these properties are sold to the public for the amount of the delinquent taxes due, plus any accrued interest, penalties, costs, and other statutory impositions. The tax title sale is a “low bid wins” style auction in which the property is sold to the purchaser willing to bid on the least percent ownership interest in the property.

All taxes and fees are the responsibility of the bidder, regardless of the percentage of ownership that is being bid on. Payment for all bids placed will be debited from the account provided when entering the auction. Those funds will be debited on or about July 17 after the close of the auction. Upon registering, you will have access to videos and the phone number of the auction house to ensure that you are informed of all procedures.

Payment must be made in full, and all sales are final. Failure to have funds available or false bids will result in you and or your firm being unable to participate in future Lafourche Parish Tax Sales, and penalties will be assessed. The Lafourche Parish penalty fee is all costs of the tax sale, plus an additional $50 if anyone defaults on their property purchase. This amounts to up to $500 in penalties.

To avoid having property sold at tax sale, property owners must pay property taxes by 11:59 P.M. on July 14, 2025. Bills not paid in full by that time will result in the property being sold at the tax sale. Payments can be made in person at the LPSO Administration Office (200 Canal Boulevard, Thibodaux), the Criminal Operations Center (805 Crescent Ave, Lockport), or the South Lafourche Substation (102 West 91st Street, Cut Off). Only cash, certified check, or money order will be accepted.

For additional information, property owners can call the Thibodaux office at (985) 449-4430, the Cut Off office at (985) 632-5843 or the Lockport Office at (985) 532-2255.

This auction and all future tax sales can be viewed online at LPSO.net/TaxSale. Using the convenient search options, bidders can set the parameters for any property that falls within their interests and budget.