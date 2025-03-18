Showcase your art at the 2025 Rougarou Festival: Vendor registration is now open

Registration for arts and crafts booths at the award-winning Rougarou Festival is now open!

This year’s highly-anticipated Rougarou Fest will be held October 17-19, 2025 at 86 Valhi Drive in Houma. This free, family-friendly festival features a uniquely spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana– with proceeds going to fund the important work at the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center. The Rougarou Festival also showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and of course, arts and crafts vendors.

“The Rougarou Fest welcomes a unique group of vendors from across the country to offer all types of handmade or personally designed merchandise,” reads a statement from the festival. “We encourage vendors to sell items that have a spooky flair or a bayou theme in keeping with the vibe of our festival!”

If you would like to become a vendor at this nationally-recognized event, please click here. For more information about the 2025 Rougarou Festival, please visit their Facebook or website.