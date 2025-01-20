Single-vehicle crash involving pedestrian and 18-wheeler claims the life of Lafourche Woman

On January 20, 2025, shortly after 2:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 3235 near Filton Lane. This crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Lisa Cheramie of Cut Off.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Peterbilt 18-wheeler was traveling south on LA Hwy 3235 in the left lane. At the same time, Cheramie was walking in the left southbound lane of LA Hwy 3235. For reasons still under investigation, the Peterbilt struck Cheramie.

Cheramie sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not suspected of being impaired and voluntarily provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol detected. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Cheramie and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Both pedestrians and motorists are urged to stay vigilant and aware of their surroundings. Many pedestrian-involved crashes can be prevented by following basic safety tips. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing, avoid dark roadways, and assume drivers may not see them. They should also cross in well-lit areas and walk facing oncoming traffic to improve visibility and reduce risk. These simple steps can help enhance pedestrian safety.