Snapper Tracker: Louisiana anglers land 62% of 2025 allocation

Today, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) released the Red Snapper landings estimates through July 20, 2025.

LA Creel, LDWF’s near real-time, landings data collection program, indicates that 558,130 pounds, or 62.4%, of Louisiana’s 2025 annual private recreational allocation of 894,955 pounds.

The private recreational Red Snapper season began May 1 in both state and federal waters, running seven days a week with a daily bag limit of four fish per person and a 16-inch total length minimum size limit. The season will remain open until recreational landings approach or reach Louisiana’s allocation.

Resident and Non-Resident Recreational Anglers:

Must possess valid Louisiana basic and Saltwater Recreational Fishing Licenses and a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit(no fee) to fish for or possess Red Snapper, and other offshore and reef fish species.

Anglers get a ROLP via the ROLP website: https://ldwf.wlf.la.gov/rolp/loginchoice?ReturnUrl=%2Frolp

Once anglers have registered, they can save an electronic copy on their mobile device or print a copy of the ROLP indicating their valid ROLP and carry it on their person along with applicable licenses while fishing offshore. ROLPs are also displayed on LA Wallet.

State For-Hire Charter Vessels:

State for-hire charter captains (those who do not have a federal Gulf of America charter/headboat permit for reef fish) are not allowed to fish in waters beyond 9 nautical miles.

Must also possess a ROLP (no fee) to fish for or possess Red Snapper, as well as other offshore and reef fish species.

May only fish for Red Snapper in state waters (within the 9 nautical miles state water boundary), when the Louisiana recreational Red Snapper season is open.

Federal For-Hire Charter Vessels:

Vessels with federal reef fish for-hire permits will remain under federal regulations and may only fish during the federal season, which will open June 1.

May only fish in federal waters during the federal for-hire season – June 1 through September 16.

If a federal for-hire charter captain also holds a Louisiana charter license, he/she may also fish state waters, but only when the federal for-hire charter season overlaps with the Louisiana season. When the federal for-hire season closes, the federal for-hire captain may not fish state waters.

LDWF encourages anglers to reduce barotrauma while fishing for Red Snapper and other reef fish by using descending devices to return fish to a survivable depth before being released. Please see the LDWF website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/barotrauma for more information.

Federal regulations require that anglers have a descending device or venting tool rigged and ready for use while fishing for reef fish in federal waters.

For more information on the 2025 Red Snapper season and detailed landing estimates, visit: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.