South Lafourche 10U Boys Crowned 2025 Biddy World Champions

Congratulations to the South Lafourche 10U Boys Basketball Team for being crowned the 2025 Single A Biddy World Champions of the Biddy World Tournament!

The team defeated Mandeville with a final score of 31-28 in the championship match.

“These boys had an exceptional season with their dedication to practice, team work, hard work, and mental attitude,” said Councilman Daniel Lorraine. “They serve as an example to all.”

The Tournament was held on March 29th through April 1st in Mandeville. Councilman Daniel Lorraine and Councilwoman D’Lynn Chiasson presented the Team with a Proclamation from the Lafourche Parish Council during their meeting on May 27, 2025.

“I just want to reiterate how proud I am of these boys,” said Head Coach Jobie Cantrelle. “Our area is known for hard work, and these kid show that kind of dedication on a daily basis. I want to thank them and all the parents for making this season such a success.”

Congratulations to the South Lafourche 10U Boys Basketball Team!

To watch the Lafourche Parish Council Meeting in full, please click here.