South Lafourche Library taking shape, on track for fall 2025 reopening

The Lafourche Parish Public Library is making visible progress on the highly anticipated South Lafourche Library Restoration and Renovation Project, with framing and sheetrock installation currently underway.

All photos provided by LPPL.

Library administrators are working closely with Thompson Construction and GFP Architectural Firm, meeting regularly on-site to monitor the build and ensure the space reflects the needs and vision of the community. The updated library is designed to be more than just a place for books—it will be a state-of-the-art facility featuring:

An ultra-modern Makerspace

Ample meeting and collaborative spaces

The latest technology tools and resources

Design elements that honor the Bayou community

The project remains on track for completion by late fall 2025, with a grand reopening to follow once staff have moved back in and prepared the space for public use.

Library officials expressed gratitude for the community’s patience and support, stating: “We have missed you and look forward to welcoming you back to a bigger, better South Lafourche Library.”