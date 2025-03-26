Southdown Plantation to celebrate 40th anniversary of Marketplace Artisan Craft Show this spring

This spring, Southdown Plantation will be celebrating the 40th year of their beloved Marketplace Artisan Craft Show!

The Southdown Plantation Marketplace is held semi-annually, promoting family fun while supporting local businesses and artists. Their upcoming event will mark the 40th anniversary of the Marketplace, and will take place on Saturday, April 12, 2025 from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM at 1208 Museum Drive in Houma.

“Reaching out 40th anniversary is a big accomplishment,” said David Ellender, one of the organizers of the event. “We are really proud of the hard work everyone has done to make our Marketplaces such a success.”

The Marketplace will feature over 300 vendor booths, offering seasonal decor, unique gifts, crafts, artwork, wood crafts, furniture, pottery, metalwork, jewelry, clothing, toys, gourmet food, candles, home-grown plants, and more from local and regional artists. There will also be a Cajun Food Court, featuring everyone’s favorite festival foods. All proceeds benefit the non-profit Terrebonne Historical and Cultural Society and Southdown Plantation and Museum. THACS does not receive any government funding and relies primarily on fundraising and private donations.

Admission to Southdown Plantation’s Spring 2024 Marketplace is $5.00, and kids under 12 enter for free. For questions or more information, please visit the Southdown Plantation and Museum Facebook page or website.