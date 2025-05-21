Are you GatorWise? LDWF Partners with ten states to launch Alligator Information Website

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, along with ten other alligator range states, is excited to announce the launch of the new GatorWise website.

This site is a collaborative effort from all Southeastern states with alligator populations to educate the general public on the basics of coexisting safely with alligators.

“Our goal is to promote realistic public perceptions about alligators and assist the public in taking appropriate actions to minimize conflict– they are critical to the health and balance of these ecosystems,” reads the website. “Minimizing conflicts with people while maintaining necessary protections from overharvest is crucial to keeping alligator populations stable within their range. To do that we must educate people about alligators, while increasing respect for these animals and their natural behaviors, which will allow for alligators and humans to coexist.”

Alligators were hunted to near extinction during the early 20th century, so beginning in the 1960s, stricter regulations were put in place to protect alligator populations. By the 1980s, populations rebounded, and alligators are now no longer endangered.

A few tips from the site encourage residents and visitors to assume alligators are present when near a water body, never feed alligators, and be sure not to dispose of fish or food scraps in water. People are also advised to never harass, capture, or handle an alligator, to be responsible for people and pets in your care, and to maintain awareness anytime you are in or near water.

The site can be reached at http://www.Gatorwise.org. The goal of this site is to promote realistic public perceptions about alligators and assist the public in taking appropriate action to minimize conflict. If you have questions, please contact Alligator Program Manager Jeb Linscombe at jlinscombe@wlf.la.gov