Spring brings kittens: What to do to help these young furballs survive and thrive

Spring has sprung and that means kittens will soon be poking out their little heads like wildflowers!

Across shelters worldwide, the phrase “WAIT ’TIL 8” is our golden rule during kitten season. While the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is no stranger to wanting to help furballs in need, we know that it is VITAL to let mom do her job for the next 8 weeks without interference. The nutrition, warmth, and immune support she provides is crucial for their survival and development.

So, when should you step in if you find some kittens? Check out the flyer below for guidance:

Still not sure if you’re being a KIT-napper? Learn more on our website: tpcg.org/kittens. Want to be a lifesaver for kittens in need? Sign up to foster here: tpcg.org/fosterform. For more information about the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter, please visit their Facebook.