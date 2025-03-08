As spring blooms, so does the perfect opportunity to refresh your reading list! The Lafourche Parish Public Library invites book lovers to “Spring into Good Reads”, showcasing an exciting lineup of new releases for March 2025.

From gripping thrillers like Witness 8 by Steve Cavanagh and Retreat by Krysten Ritter to historical fiction gems like Becoming Madam Secretary by Stephanie Dray, there’s something for every reader. Cozy up with The Strawberry Patch Pancake House by Laurie Gilmore or dive into the magical world of The Encanto’s Curse by Melissa de la Cruz.

Whether you’re craving suspense, adventure, or heartwarming storytelling, these fresh picks will keep you turning pages all season long! Visit your nearest library branch to check out these titles and more.