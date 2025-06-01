Springtime swarms: What you need to know about termite alates

By Shelly Kleinpeter

As temperatures warm up across Louisiana, so does termite activity. Homeowners may soon begin to notice large swarms of winged insects in and around their homes. These are termite alates, also known as swarming termites.

“Swarming is how termites establish new colonies,” said LSU AgCenter entomologist Aaron Ashbrook. “Seeing swarms around your home doesn’t necessarily mean you have an infestation, but it does mean termites are nearby.”

Alates are the reproductive members of a future termite colony if they can successfully establish. Each spring, usually following a warm rain, these termites leave their established colonies to find new places to nest. Many alates are produced because a low percentage of them are able to establish a colony. After swarming, they shed their wings and pair off to begin new colonies, which is how they end up in homes.

Louisiana’s warm, humid climate makes it an ideal environment for termites, especially the Formosan subterranean termite, one of the most destructive species in the United States. Termites can silently cause thousands of dollars in damage before homeowners know they’re there.

Tips for homeowners:

Don’t panic but don’t ignore it. Seeing swarms outside is common, but if they’re inside your home, call a licensed pest control professional.

Look for signs. Discarded wings, mud tubes, water stains, moisture buildup, and soft or hollow-sounding wood can all indicate a problem.

Reduce moisture. Termites thrive in damp environments and require moist wood to attack structures. Fix leaks and ensure proper drainage around your home.

Schedule regular inspections. Annual termite inspections are recommended, especially in high-risk areas like Louisiana.

Termites can cause extensive structural damage to your home that may go unnoticed,” said Carol Friedland, director of LaHouse Research and Education Center. “Early detection and prevention can save homeowners a lot of stress and money.”

The LSU AgCenter’s Department of Entomology and LaHouse Research and Education Center provide research-based guidance to help Louisiana residents protect their homes from termites and other structural pests. Learn more by searching for “termites” at www.LSUAgCenter.com.