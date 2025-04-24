Squirrel hunting to open in Louisiana from May 3-25, 2025

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced that the spring squirrel hunting season will begin May 3, 2025 in most parts of Louisiana and last until May 25, 2025.

Squirrel hunting is considered a perfect gateway for hunting and a great introduction for youth into the sport.

A basic hunting license is all that is needed to hunt squirrels and those 17 and under are not required to have a youth license to hunt squirrels. There are many LDWF public lands on which hunting opportunity is available. Louisiana has two species of squirrels; gray and fox squirrels. To purchase a hunting license, go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunting-licenses-permits-tags.

The bag limit is three per day during the spring with a possession limit of nine. Spring squirrel season is closed on the Kisatchie National Forest, some national wildlife refuges, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property and some state WMAs.

For a complete list of WMAs and public lands open to squirrel hunting and more information on WMA squirrel hunting, go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov/assets/Resources/Publications/Regulations/2024-2025-Hunting-Regulations.pdf.

All visitors to LDWF WMAs must have either a WMA Access Permit, Senior Hunting/Fishing License, Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise License or Lifetime Hunting/Fishing License. Go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/wmarefugeconservation-area-licenses-and-permits for more information.

For more information on squirrel hunting in Louisiana, go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov/subhome/small-game or contact LDWF Small Game/Wild Turkey Program Manager Cody Cedotal at ccedotal@wlf.la.gov.