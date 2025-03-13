St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou and Cast Iron Cook-Off rescheduled due to inclement weather

Due to inclement weather, two beloved local events—the St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou celebration and the Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cook-Off—have been rescheduled. Originally set for Saturday, March 15, both events will now take place on Sunday, March 16, 2025, from 11 AM to 3 PM.

The St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou event, held in downtown Thibodaux, promises all the Irish-themed fun, including live music, festive food, and community spirit, with just a slight shift in schedule.

Meanwhile, the Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cook-Off will still bring the heat with mouthwatering dishes prepared in cast iron cookware, celebrating Louisiana’s rich culinary traditions. Food lovers and cooking enthusiasts can look forward to the same great competition, flavors, and festivities—just one day later than planned.

Mark your calendars and join the fun on Sunday, March 16, as the celebrations come alive with food and culture!