Standing Strong at 91: Beloved Lafourche Parish Traffic Guard Mrs. Gloria Rodrigue Celebrates Decades of Service

This past May, beloved Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office traffic guard Mrs. Gloria Rodrigue– who has served the parish for 22 years– turned an incredible 91 years young.

Mrs. Gloria has served as an LPSD traffic guard in the central area of Lafourche Parish since August 2003, following a 27-year career with Halter Marine where she had worked as a tacker and welder. Nicknamed “June,” she got her start doing carpentry.

“I started off as a carpenter doing finish work. The boat owners would come in and tell me how beautiful my work was,” said Mrs. Gloria. “I took pride in that job, just like I take pride in my job now.” In 2002, she left Halter Marine and decided to find another job. “One day, I saw someone directing traffic, and I thought – I can do that!” continued Mrs. Gloria.

Now, at 91 years old, Mrs. Gloria still braves the elements each day to keep the local school zones and students safe.

“The staff, especially the supervisors and senior staff treat me so well. I’m not a law enforcement officer, but they treat me like family and make me feel like I belong here,” said Mrs. Gloria. “I love my job. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t love it. I think about how I would like to be treated, and that is how I treat the public.”

As for her future plans, Mrs. Gloria plans to continue to do this job as long as she is able to do it. As long as she feels good and healthy, Mrs. Gloria said, she will continue working.

“Mrs. Rodrigue exemplifies the very essence of dedication, positivity, and unwavering commitment—qualities that every employer hopes to find in an employee. Her punctuality and steadfastness are reminiscent of the postal service: rain, sleet, or shine, she is there,” said Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. “Beyond her professional demeanor, she radiates joy and pride in her appearance, uplifting all those around her. It is a privilege to witness her continued excellence, and we are deeply grateful for her enduring service to our community.”

On the Facebook post wishing her a happy birthday, several people indicated how good Mrs. Gloria looks for being 91 years old. When asked her secret to staying so young, Mrs. Gloria said “Keep working! If you’re not doing something, what is the point of living? If you keep working, you will feel useful, and that helps keep you feeling young.”

Happy Birthday to Mrs. Gloria Rodrigue, and thank you for all you do for the community!