State of Emergency declared in Dulac after collision severely damages vital evacuation bridge

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has issued a State of Emergency for Dulac, after a recent tugboat collision damaged the Dulac Pontoon Bridge.

The Dulac Pontoon Bridge is a vital evacuation route in the event of an emergency, and therefore must be repaired immediately to ensure the safety of residents.

If you are a resident of Dulac or live nearby, please read the following Emergency Declaration for more information:

STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARATION- FROM TPCG

“WHEREAS, on May 10, 2025, a tugboat owned by Crosby Tugs, LC collided with the Dulac Pontoon Bridge causing extensive damage and rendering the bridge unable to be driven on; and WHEREAS, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government is in need to repair the Dulac Pontoon Bridge as soon as possible due to hurricane season rapidly approaching; and

“WHEREAS, the Dulac Pontoon Bridge, which spans over the Hansen Canal, is a vital route for evacuation for residents of Terrebonne Parish during hurricane season; and WHEREAS, the Buquet Bridge, which neighbors the Dulac Pontoon Bridge, is already closed for repairs and will remain closed for the foreseeable future; and

“WHEREAS, because of this, Terrebonne Parish is in a State of Crisis and Emergency that requires immediate and urgent action to prepare for, and attention to avert injury to, the lives, property, health, safety, and welfare of the citizens or Terrebonne Parish residing and working within the vicinity of the Dulac Pontoon Bridge; and WHEREAS, it will be necessary for Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government to take immediate action to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Terrebonne Parish residing and working within the vicinity of the Dulac Pontoon Bridge.

“NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government hereby declares a State of Emergency in the town of Dulac and all neighboring areas in Terrebonne Parish, who rely on the Dulac Pontoon Bridge for travel, due to the threat of harm to the people and property associated with damage and repairs to the Dulac Pontoon Bridge, especially in light of the immediate need to maintain hurricane evacuation routes; and

“BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government and administration are hereby authorized to take whatever action they deem necessary to protect and avoid damage to Terrebonne Parish, to expend funds from the Emergency Disaster and Contingency Account and to undertake any activity authorized by law which the Parish President deems appropriate in response to this declaration.

“IT IS ORDERED, that there be a State of Emergency in the town of Dulac and all neighboring areas in Terrebonne Parish for the repairs to the Dulac Pontoon Bridge; and IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that the Office of the Parish President invokes al rights and remedies afforded it under all the laws and constitutions of the United States and State of Louisiana; and

“IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that the Office of the Parish President invokes all rights and remedies afforded it under Louisiana Revised Statutes; and IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that the Office of the Parish President invokes all rights and remedies afforded it under the Terrebonne Parish Charter and Code of Ordinances, and suspend the same, as necessary; and

“IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government and any other appropriate and designated local, state, or federal governmental entities and their contractors, employees, agents, volunteers, and assigns are authorized to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Terrebonne Parish, including undertaking various emergency public works projects as authorized by the emergency provisions or the Louisiana Public Bid Law and/or suspended as deemed necessary; and

“IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that all standard local and parish procurement procedures are suspended to ensure the health, safety and welfare needs of the people and property of Terrebonne Parish; and IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that the Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director, Earl Eues, (985) 873-6357, be hereby designated as point of contact; and

“IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that the Chief Communications Officer, Robbie Lee, (985) 873-6403, be hereby designated as the second point of contact; and

“IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that any person or entity that interrupts or interferes with the control or the Parish and/or Parish President shall be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law; and IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that this order by recorded with the Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court and given prompt and general publicity and filed with the Office of Emergency Preparedness, all in accordance with La. R.S. 29:727.”

This order is effective for thirty (30) days, but subject to renewal.