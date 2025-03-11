Summer Swamp Camp Registration is now open, only 25 campers to be accepted per week

The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center will hold its beloved annual swamp camp this June for students grades 4-7.

“Our camps will educate students on the basics of Louisiana’s wetlands and the importance of the coast’s industries using daily field trips and activities,” said Wetlands Discovery Center Program Director Samantha Hicks. “Field trip destinations include: swamp tours, crabbing, Greenwood Alligator Farm tour, and more!”

Camp activities will include lessons in native plant use, land subsidence, water quality, fish anatomy and estuary management to encourage students to preserve our coast. In addition to lessons focused on coastal wetlands, the camps will also educate students on the oil and gas, fishing, and agriculture industries that support the economy of Southern Louisiana.

The camp will take place from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM on June 2-5, June 9-12, and June 16-19, 2025 at the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center for campers grades 4 to 7.

Camp tuition is $175 per week and includes ALL field trip costs. There is NO REGISTRATION FEE! Only 25 students will be accepted per week. For more information about the camp, please email shicks@slwdc.org.

Camp registration has moved online! Click here to apply for a Swamp Camp spot. If you would like a paper form, please email shicks@slwdc.org.

The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center serves as a hub to increase awareness of the plight of Louisiana’s wetlands and the people that live there. For more information, please visit their website.