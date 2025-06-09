Super Bowl LIX brought $1.25 billion to Louisiana, ranking among most impactful events in NFL History

Super Bowl LIX brought more than football to Louisiana — it helped deliver one of the largest economic impacts in NFL history.

A newly released study from Louisiana State University’s E.J. Ourso College of Business found the event generated $1.25 billion in total economic activity statewide, more than doubling the impact of the 2013 New Orleans Super Bowl and ranking as the second most financially impactful Super Bowl of all-time, even when compared to much larger host cities.

“Super Bowl LIX was a tremendous success for New Orleans and all of Louisiana,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “Hosting the Super Bowl is so much more than a football game. It’s an opportunity to drive an economic impact that is both immediate and long-term.”

The study, authored by LSU Professor Dek Terrell and Economist Nikolas J. Henderson, highlights how the event reached beyond the big game to help grow local businesses, support thousands of jobs, and position Louisiana for even greater future growth.

Economic Impact at a Glance

$1.25 billion total statewide economic impact

9,787 local jobs supported statewide

$658 million in total spending by visitors and vendors

$395 million in wages generated for Louisiana workers

$82.7 million in state and local tax revenue

115,000 total attendees, including 100,000 from out of state, representing 45 U.S. states

The 2025 event also marked the 11th time New Orleans hosted the Super Bowl, matching Miami’s hosting record.

“New Orleans is one of America’s great sports cities—a shining example of culture, resiliency, and community empowerment,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “By hosting its record-tying eleventh Super Bowl shortly after a national tragedy, the Big Easy showed us the power of coming together to achieve a common goal. This impact report is the latest reminder that the Super Bowl is more than a game; it’s an economic engine that supports local businesses and residents, strengthening the host city and state.”

The week also shattered tourism records, with 75% of visitors staying more than three nights and widespread increases in spending across the hospitality and retail sectors. Cultural attractions saw surges in attendance, and staffing demand in event services reached new levels.

Nielsen reported a whopping number of nearly 128 million people watched Super Bowl LIX across TV and streaming platforms — the highest number of viewers in over a decade and an impressive four million viewers more than the next-highest viewed game.

“This Super Bowl was reflective of everything that makes our community so special,” said New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson. “We showed the world our passion, our resilience, and the unmatched spirit of our people. I couldn’t be more proud of how our city came together with heart, hospitality, and purpose to deliver an unforgettable experience for the fans and for our home.”

With Louisiana’s iconic music, food, and culture woven into the full broadcast experience, from pre-game to post-game coverage, viewers not only saw a world-class event, but a state continuing to prove its experience and capability of unique hospitality and offering endless opportunities well beyond the festivities.

“These results confirm what we already knew: when Louisiana’s communities unite to achieve a goal, we deliver at the highest level,” New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee Chairman and Entergy Corporation Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Marcus Brown, said. “Super Bowl LIX was more than a game; it was an economic catalyst and a powerful statement to the world that Louisiana is a premier destination for cultural enjoyment and business investment.”

This press release was provided by Louisiana Economic Development and edited for publication on the Times of Houma/Thibodaux. To read the full press release, please click here.